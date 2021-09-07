Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys

Megyn Kelly revealed the reason she left her “son’s school” was because the boys were asked on a weekly basis if they’re “‘still sure’ they were boys.”

“In my son’s school — the one we left because of these agendas — they asked the boys, one of the best all-boys schools in the country, whether they were ‘still sure’ they were boys,” the former Fox News host shared during her interview with Outkick in a piece published Tuesday.

“Are they ‘still sure?'” she added. “They asked them that weekly. Weekly, as if they had changed their minds. And none of that was disclosed to the parents.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

“It’s one of those things you find out when your kids come home after the fact,” Kelly continued. “It’s outrageous, it’s confusing, and 100%, abusive.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

The political commentator was also asked by the host, Bobby Burack, about what he called the gender “persuasion” in internet sex-ed coourses rather than education. She said if “parents with microphones” don’t “stand up against it” then they’re complicit in it.

Burack and the former NBC host then discussed what they thought led to the current woke culture in education and said it went from teaching about “non-bullying” to “far greater.”

“Now, Bobby — and this is the sad part — we’ve crossed over instead to ‘unless you would openly consider it yourself, you are a bigot,'” Kelly said. “Right now, straight men, straight cis-men, with no gender or sexuality confusion are deemed bigots. If they are 100% straight, that’s what they are. They are told they are bigots if they would not have sex with transwomen.”

“You are a bigot if you don’t like exactly what’s delivered to you, no matter what the origins of that person’s sexuality or biological gender,” she added. “So unless sane people push back against this to say that is not allyship, that’s insanity, it will go on. This is actually creating mental health problems in perfectly fine kids. And again, if you do nothing, you’re complicit in it.”

