Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton ‘Should Want To Apologize’

Monica Lewinsky said former President Bill Clinton “should want to apologize” after the affair the same way she does to people who have been hurt by her actions.

“There was a long period, before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution,” the former White House intern shared with the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday.

“I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore,” she added. “I don’t need it.” (RELATED: FX Drops Trailer For ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ About President Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky And The Fallout)

“He [Clinton] should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to people my actions have hurt,” Lewinsky continued.

The comments came just ahead of the release of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” series on FX that centers on Clinton’s affair with Monica and the fallout that ensued. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Preview)

Lewinsky, who serves as producer of the highly-anticipated drama, opened up about her experience working on the project.

“I do not recommend watching your early 20s be dramatized on TV,” Monica shared. “Especially in this instance where the truth really was stranger than fiction. (There were) moments where I just thought, ‘Don’t smile back. Don’t talk to her. Don’t confess. Don’t do this, don’t do that. Don’t make bad decisions.’ I think that that was really hard to see.”

FX previously released the trailer for “Impeachment” and gave viewers a peek at all the power players, including Sarah Paulson playing Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein playing Lewinsky.

The two are joined by Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders who plays Ann Coulter. Each one of the characters makes an appearance in the nearly two-minute-long clip.

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” premieres Sept. 7 on FX.