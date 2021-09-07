New York Times Story On Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Budget Repeatedly Refers To Life Beginning At Conception

A New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget repeatedly refers to life beginning at conception.

“From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net,” the Times headline reads, accompanied by the subhead, “The $3.5 trillion social policy bill that lawmakers begin drafting this week would touch virtually every American, at every point in life, from conception to old age.”

The first paragraph of the Times story also refers to life beginning at conception, noting that the Democratic legislation would “touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity.” (RELATED: Biden Says He Respects Those Who Believe Life Begins At Conception, But Doesn’t Agree)

Farther down the story, veteran journalist and Times writer Jonathan Weisman once again references life beginning at conception, writing: “To grasp the intended measure’s scope, consider a life, from conception to death.”

The Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Arguments over when life begins are fundamental to the modern debate on abortion. Only last week, President Biden said that though he respects Americans who believe life begins at conception, he does not agree with them — a strong departure from his own prior statements on the matter. (RELATED: Here’s How Joe Biden Has Evolved On Abortion As He Attempts To Become President)

WATCH:

“I am a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade, number one,” Biden said. “The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system … I know this sounds ridiculous, almost un-American, what we are talking about.”

“I respect people … who don’t support Roe v. Wade. I respect their views,” he said. “I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that. Not going to impose that on people.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.