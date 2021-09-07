Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Throws For 381 Yards Against Louisville

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral dominated Monday night during a 43-24 win over Louisville.

Corral is believed by many to be a serious Heisman contender, and he certainly looked the part leading the Rebels past the Cardinals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

The talented quarterback threw for 381 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 55 yards and another touchdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

There is a ton of hype around Corral this year, and Ole Miss’s entire season rides and dies with his arm.

He proved in 2020 that when he’s out there spinning it at a high level, he’s among the best quarterbacks in America.

Well, judging from what we saw Monday night, he picked up right where he left off last season.

Matt Corral vs Louisville: 🔷 22-32

🔷 436 Total Yards

🔷 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/POdMYurM3j — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 7, 2021

Ole Miss has the chance to have a very special season in Oxford this year. Their offense is absolutely stacked, and Corral is the best weapon Lane Kiffin has.

Even though Kiffin didn’t coach Monday night because of COVID-19, Corral still went out and torched Louisville for more than 400 total yards.

That’s a great sign if you’re a fan of the Rebels.

Matt corral trucked tf out of the Louisville db lmao pic.twitter.com/iDweiO06ml — jw (@iam_johnw2) September 7, 2021

Soak it up, Ole Miss fans. Corral is primed for a monster season.