REPORT: Kevin Hart Is Making A Documentary About The Bishop Sycamore Football Team

Kevin Hart is reportedly making a documentary about Bishop Sycamore.

The Ohio school has been in the news nonstop for more than a week after they tricked their way onto ESPN for a 58-0 blowout loss to IMG Academy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

In the days that followed, more and more insane details surfaced about the program, including allegations of ineligible players, the former head coach having a homeless man beaten and more.

Bishop Sycamore’s coach really said “if you’re not willing to take a life….” and then they lost 58-0 pic.twitter.com/mc8HbZjydA — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 1, 2021

Now, Kevin Hart wants to bring the story to life for millions of people around America. According to Deadline, the star’s production company is working with Complex Networks, Klutch Originals and Haven Entertainment to make a documentary series about the situation.

Considering all the information we’ve learned about Bishop Sycamore since they appeared on ESPN, I’d say Hart has more than enough material!

I have asked @OHEducation to conduct an investigation into Bishop Sycamore to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

As soon as the debacle went down on ESPN, I said it would make an incredible documentary. I just expected ESPN to make a “30 for 30” on the situation.

If you’re going to get tricked, you might as well find a way to make some money out of the situation.

ESPN Appears To Have Been Tricked In Humiliating Fashion. How Does A Mistake This Big Happen? https://t.co/mxbnY5KqEA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2021

Instead, Kevin Hart is stepping up and bringing fans a documentary, and I can’t wait to see what we get. As I’ve said multiple times, there’s so much material to work with that it’s almost a gift.

I have no doubt this documentary will be absolutely epic!