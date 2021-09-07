Student Says He Is Barred From University’s Online Classes Over Vaccine Status

A student at Rutgers University claims he has been barred from taking virtual classes because he is unvaccinated, according to NJ.com.

Logan Hollar, a senior at the university, told the outlet he took virtual classes throughout the 2020 school-year. Hollar said he opted for all-virtual classes for his senior year and has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, Hollar claims the university has barred him from taking virtual classes, according to the report.

“When they put out the guidance in March, I was reading through all the verbiage, which was if you plan to return to campus, you need to be vaccinated,” Hollar reportedly said. “I figured I wouldn’t be part of that because all my classes were remote.”

The university announced in March that all “students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester” must be vaccinated before arriving on campus. The announcement said students may request a religious or medical exemption and that students who are enrolled in special online programs would not be required to get vaccinated.

“Students enrolled in fully remote online degree programs and individuals participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to be vaccinated,” the guidance states.

Hollar told NJ.com he had no trouble switching classes in early August until he was required to complete a vaccination survey. Hollar said he checked a box that said the mandate didn’t apply to him due to his remote learning situation but received several emails about the vaccine thereafter.

Hollar alleged he was locked out of his Rutgers email and student account on Aug. 27 and the university’s hotline told him he had to be vaccinated despite his remote status, according to the report. (RELATED: ‘Justifiable Intrusion’: ACLU Claims Vaccine Mandates Further Civil Liberties)

“I’m not in an at-risk age group,” Hollar told NJ.com when explaining why he doesn’t want to receive the vaccine. “I’m healthy and I work out. I don’t find COVID to be scary. If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed.”

Hollar said a representative then informed him he could request an exemption, but that his request was later denied because he allegedly missed the cutoff deadline. Hollar has yet to attend classes, which began Sep. 1, according to the report.

Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin told NJ.com that “registering for classes that are fully remote (synchronous/asynchronous) is not the same as being enrolled in a fully online degree-granting program.” Devlin, however, told the outlet the university is committed to helping students who apply for religious or medical waivers so they can return to class, but noted a two-to-four week turnaround.

Hollar maintains that since he has no plans to return to the campus in-person, he should be exempt from the mandate.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Rutgers University but did not receive a response at the time of publication.