Editorial

USC Legend Sam Cunningham Dies At The Age Of 71

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 12: Cine Cunningham (L) and former football player Sam Cunningham attend the University Kidney Research Organization Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 12, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for the University Kidney Research Organization)

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for the University Kidney Research Organization)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

USC legend Sam Cunningham has died.

The Trojans announced that Cunningham passed away at the age of 71 Tuesday. A cause of death wasn’t released by the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cunningham’s dominant performance against Alabama in 1970 is often credited for the Crimson Tide integrating their football team.

USC went to Tuscaloosa with multiple black players and beat the living hell out of Alabama. His 135 yards and two touchdowns led to Alabama assistant Jerry Claiborne saying, “Sam Cunningham did more to integrate Alabama in 60 minutes than Martin Luther King did in 20 years,” according to NJ.com.

There are very few people in America who will live the kind of full life that Cunningham did during his time on this planet.

I really wish more people my age and younger knew his story. He was an unstoppable force for the Trojans and his presence in Tuscaloosa that fateful day in 1970 led to changes felt throughout the country.

People quickly realized that in order to compete, they would need to recruit guys like Sam Cunningham.

Now, at the age of 71, he’s passed to the other side. He was a legend and will be sorely missed.