POLL: Almost Three-Quarters Of Unvaccinated Americans Would Quit Job If It Required The Vaccine

A new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News found that nearly three-quarters of unvaccinated Americans would prefer to quit their job rather than be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the poll, only 16% of unvaccinated workers would get the shot if required. Thirty-five percent would request a medical or religious exemption, and 42% would quit their job.

This is the definition of cheap talk – in the economists’ sense of the phrase. It costs these people nothing to *say* they would quit. But if it actually comes down to it, will most of them quit? Not a chance.https://t.co/xEeYFoWQnI — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 5, 2021

If a medical or religious exemption were not available, 72% said they would quit the job, compared to just 18% who said they would get the shot.

The poll surveyed 1,066 U.S. adults between Aug. 20 and Sep. 1. The margin of error was 3.5 points. (RELATED: Biden To Lay Out ‘Six-Pronged Strategy’ To Boost Vaccinations, Fight Delta Variant)

Employers and consumers both see the issue differently. A survey of 961 U.S. employers found that 52% will have some sort of vaccine requirement by the end of this year. An August Fox News poll found that 44% of Americans said they are more likely to shop at a business that requires employees and customers to be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 rest, compared to only 24% who were less likely.