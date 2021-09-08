Bryce Young Agrees To A Podcast Deal With Colin Cowherd’s The Volume Network

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is getting into the podcasting game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Young has reached a deal for a podcast on Colin Cowherd's The Volume network.

The Heisman favorite’s podcast will be called “The Bryce Young Podcast,” and he’ll be joined by Jake Crain. Financial details weren’t released, but I can guarantee you Young is getting paid very well for his time.

Alabama QB Bryce Young to Host Podcast for Colin Cowherd’s The Volume, as College Players Start Inking Media Deals (Exclusive) https://t.co/yJEaQ4P5GD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2021

Cowherd, who hosts his own show on FS1, told THR the following about the deal.

There is no brand in college football bigger than Alabama, and there is no position more celebrated than playing quarterback…I just thought, you know what? This is really cool. It’s an opportunity for fans to hear somebody, to get the perspective of the quarterback, the on-field coach of Alabama, the best dynasty of my life. So it just felt kind of natural.

I would love to know Nick Saban’s thoughts on this situation. Bryce Young already has his plate pretty full as the starting quarterback in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide looked incredible against Miami, but that doesn’t mean they can take their foot off the gas. As Saban made clear, the team needs more consistent intensity.

I can’t imagine Saban is too pumped about the face of his program now spending time podcasting.

Nick Saban: I don’t think we maintained same intensity in the second half. Can’t let external factors — scoreboard — affect intensity we play with. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) September 6, 2021

Having said that, you better get used to stuff like this now that we’re in the era of NIL. Athletes are finally allowed to make some money, and big names are going to make a ton of it.

Even before this deal, Saban said Young was nearing $1 million in earnings.

Nick Saban is talking at the Texas HS Coaches Association convention today. He was asked about NIL. Apparently, Bryce Young is doing quite well. “Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet. If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures.” — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 20, 2021

It should be fun to see what kind of content Young brings fans. I’m sure he’ll have the whole state of Alabama listening!