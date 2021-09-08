‘You Have Something New Coming’: Dana Perino Blows Pregnancy Announcement For ‘The Five’ Cohost

Fox News host Dana Perino blew an important announcement Wednesday for “The Five” co-host Jessica Tarlov.

While the panel was discussing new activities or skills they had taken up recently, Perino turned to Tarlov — who had not yet announced her pregnancy — and said, “You have something new coming.” (RELATED: ‘Do Not Send One Thing’: Dana Perino Mocks Texas Democrats For Requesting Care Packages On The Taxpayers’ Dime)

WATCH:

Perino began the segment by noting that despite a prolonged pandemic that kept people in their homes for much of the last 12-18 months, many had not tried anything new in months.

“Nobody has any hobbies anymore,” Perino said. “Does that include you?”

“Yes. I don’t try anything new, period. I just try to find variety in my comforts. So I like ribs, so I just keep trying to find new ways to have ribs,” co-host Greg Gutfeld replied.

“Food is something new. Is anything else new?” Perino turned the question to the rest of the panel.

Co-host Jesse Watters had a list of new things to share, saying, “I had a baby during the pandemic, I got a new haircut. I wrote a book … still where books are sold.”

“How about you Jessica, did you try anything new? You have something new coming,” Perino said then, and Tarlov appeared to freeze momentarily.

“Yeah, and now the audience knows,” Tarlov said, prompting laughs from Gutfeld. After a long pause, she added, “So I’m pregnant. This is not how —”

“Nicely done,” Gutfeld said to Perino.

“You could have said anything!” Perino protested, saying, “First of all, I thought people knew, I am so sorry —”

“Yeah. I also learned how to make sourdough bread,” Tarlov laughed.

“Okay! Okay! That was a great answer,” Perino laughed. “Can we congratulate Jessica all together?”

“I can’t top that,” Dagen McDowell shrugged. “The only thing I could top it with is like partner swaps or orgies.”

“And even that is not topping the news that we have,” Perino said.

“I meant you giving it away, I didn’t mean her with the bun in the oven,” McDowell pushed back.

“She made sourdough bread and buns,” Gutfeld interjected.

“Maybe this is the reason I shouldn’t have two shows. I’m just tired,” Perino shrugged. “Anyway, Jessica, I’m thrilled.

“We are excited. There was another person involved, my lovely husband,” Tarlov said.

Jesse Watters jumped in, saying that he was just shocked he hadn’t been the one to reveal the news.

“I’m dying,” Perino laughed as they closed out the segment.

Perino followed the show with a tweet, saying, “I love this woman!”

I love this woman! ⁦@JessicaTarlov⁩

Let me be the one to accidentally spill the beans. But they are such good beans!! pic.twitter.com/JNmFaTa04q — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) September 8, 2021

“Let me be the one to accidentally spill the beans. But they are such good beans!!” she said.