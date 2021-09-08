‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Cast Including First Same-Sex Partners, Lori Loughlin’s Daughter And More

“Dancing With the Stars” lit up social media Wednesday when it announced the cast of Season 30, which will include the first same-sex partners, Lori Loughlin’s daughter and more.
The big reveal came about during “Good Morning America” when it shared that Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade the YouTube star, is joining the cast of celebrities like Megan Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, country singer Jimmie Allen, “The Bachelor” star Matt James, social media personality and singer JoJo Siwa and more, CNN reported. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Spotted At ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Studio Amid Rumors She’s In New Season)
#DancingOnGMA: Meet the full list of pro dancers joining season 30 of @DancingABC!#DWTShttps://t.co/884BKmD98c
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2021
The participation of JoJo marks the first time the reality dancing competition series will include a same-sex partnering on the show, the outlet noted.
The “Full House” actress’ daughter recently made headlines after being spotted several times entering the “Dancing With the Stars” studio for rehearsals amid rumors she was part of Season 30 of the hit reality show. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)
#DancingOnGMA: @oliviajadee is joining the cast of season 30 of @DancingABC!#DWTShttps://t.co/QX4Y8kun89 pic.twitter.com/qr6WWK84N1
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2021
Loughlin’s daughter formerly was in the news following her parents’ involvement in the national college admissions scandal called “Operation Varsity Blues.” Both Lori and her husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli served time behind bars after admitting to paying $500,000 in bribes to get Jade and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.
The full list of stars for the upcoming season includes the following:
Country singer Jimmie Allen
Spice Girls member Mel C
“Bling Empire” cast member Christine Chiu
Actress Melora Hardin
YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli
“The Bachelor” star Matt James
“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots
Actor Martin Kove
Olympic medalist Suni Lee
Professional wrestler and reality star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby
Actor Brian Austin Green
Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa
Professional basketball player and reality star Iman Shumpert
“Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 kicks off Monday, Sept. 20, the show noted.