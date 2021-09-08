Report: Demi Lovato Tells Fans To ‘Make/Watch Porn,’ ‘Be A Slut’ And ‘Get Naked’

Demi Lovato reportedly told her millions of fans to “make/watch porn,” “be a slut,” “get naked” and more in a post made on her Instagram story.

The 29-year-old pop singer reposted a message from podcast host Vas Morgan on the star’s social media account which encouraged followers to be “sexual” among other things, The Daily Wire reported in a piece published Wednesday. The Instagram story from the “Sober” hitmaker is no longer available. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety)

The singer’s post included giving credit to the message posted by Morgan which can still be seen below and here. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vas J Morgan (@vasjmorgan)

The message appeared on an orange-colored background and read as follows: “Be a slut. Show your body. Get naked. Have all the safe, different, consensual sex you want. Be Kinky. Masturbate. Make/watch porn. Make money.”

“Just a reminder that being sexual is okay,” the post concluded.

The comments came after the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker recently announced the singer identified as “non-binary” with “preferred pronouns” as “they/them.”