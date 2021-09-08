Watch Leonardo DiCaprio In The Teaser Trailer For ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix’s new movie “Don’t Look Up” looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot of the film with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is a solid indication of what the film will be, it looks like we’re in for a very funny time.

Not only does this movie look outstanding from the teaser trailer, but the film has an outrageous amount of A-list talent.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who make a startling discovery… pic.twitter.com/j2V1J8kNR9 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, , Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande and a few other notable people are all in it.

That’s simply an unreal amount of Hollywood stars.

…and must embark on a giant media tour to warn mankind… pic.twitter.com/XALrRDu5QN — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

It’s been a long time since we last had a super funny movie, but it looks like “Don’t Look Up” will get the job done once it drops Dec. 24.

It looks like it’s 100% going to be required viewing.

…of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth… pic.twitter.com/7IUhknfOMC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

You can check out on Netflix starting Dec. 24! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.