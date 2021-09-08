Frida Aasen Hits Red Carpet In World’s Tiniest Button-Up Sheer Cropped Top In Italy

Frida Aasen hands down won the day Wednesday when she stepped out in the world’s tiniest cropped top at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in the extremely cropped vanilla, sheer top with a button-up vanilla-colored suit when she arrived at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Wednesday.
Frida Aasen (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
She completed the stunning look with loose hair, pants, light-colored shoes and a clutch. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)
The lingerie model always stuns no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.
Frida Aasen. Venice, Italy. (Photo Credit: AbacaPress/ SplashNews.com)