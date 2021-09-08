Former Georgia DA Charged For Alleged Misconduct In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case

Former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted Wednesday for alleged misconduct in a murder case.

Johnson turned herself into the Glynn County sheriff’s office Wednesday morning after she was indicted for allegedly neglecting her duties in handling a case involving the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution (AJC) reported. (RELATED: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Indictment While Prosecutors Plan To File More Charges)

The case involved Travis McMichael who murdered Arbery by firing at him with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range. The murder happened after McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William “Rodie” Bryan armed themselves, hopped into a pickup truck and proceeded to chase Arbery after he ran past their home, according to the Brunswick News.

Johnson was indicted Sept. 2 by the grand jury for obstruction of a police officer and for allegedly instructing two officers to not arrest McMichael, AJC reported.

The indictment also stated that she was charged for the alleged violation of her oath of office for giving “special treatment” to McMichael’s father who was charged in the case as well and failing to treat Arbery and his family with respect, according to a report from AJC.

Johnson had been a district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit for 11 years but lost in November of 2020 due to heavy criticism and calls over how she had handled the case.