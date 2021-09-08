Ida Gasparova Uses Her Experience in the European Fashion World to Launch Her Own Brand, Incantevole Milano

Ida Gasparova is a retired model who is actively engaged in travel, photography, and the world of fashion. She shares a deep passion for dressing up and loves being stylish. Ida is also a born wanderer who spends about six months each year traveling and touring the world. She has been to every continent, and in particular, every top tourist destination in the world. She has a big love for learning about new cultures and experiencing the earth’s beauty while taking pictures and videos for her memories and blog.

After a successful modeling career, Ida recently ventured into a new aspect of the fashion world, launching her clothing brand, Incantevole Milano. She has already made big strides in designing, producing, and marketing her line, anticipating it going on sale this coming winter. Ida has capitalized on her experience in the European fashion world to come up with the brand. She has mastered the art of combining her sense of style, fashion, and photography with her industry expertise as a model to create the best fashion line. She acknowledges different cultures’ roles in her styles but remains conscientious not to culturally misappropriate any fashion ideas.

Incantevole Milano is a unique and one-of-a-kind brand that features her personality and sense of style. The line starts with a string of beautiful, elegant, and revealing dresses made from the most delicate fabrics. Ida acknowledges that she has engaged with some of the world’s best tailors from Italy to help develop the masterpieces. Ida insists that the designs match the material and fabrics used to make the client feel like a woman. According to her, it’s very important for her in the styles she designs and manufactures that a woman feels good about herself in the dress that she is wearing. More significantly, the client should feel more feminine and sexy while leaving enough to the imagination and remaining classic.

Ida observes that what you wear and how you present yourself are very important in the modern world. It all starts from the clothes to the accessories you use to brighten up or add color to what you wear. Normally, what you put on speaks volumes about your character. People are bound to judge you from your looks, more so the first impression, and Ida believes no one wants to get it wrong.

To everyone out there, Ida’s advice is that you be bold enough to chase your dreams. Your age shouldn’t be a factor in holding you hold back; what’s important is to envision the success you desire in your mind. When you imagine, believe, and dream big, there is a possibility for it to happen. To Ida, life is a journey of uncertainties and is full of learning experiences. The secrets lie in getting started, and you will figure out the rest as you go along.

She aims to ensure every woman feels confident, feminine, and desired when wearing Incantevole Milano designs. She also aspires to have a full line of young, forward-thinking, yet classic and elegant ready-to-wear items for sale in top retail stores globally in the coming years.

Far from the fashion world, Ida loves to protect the well-being of both domestic and wild animals.