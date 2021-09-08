Jasmine Tookes Shares Series Of Jaw-Dropping Shots From Her Wedding In Ecuador

Jasmine Tookes definitely won the day Wednesday when she posted a series of jaw-dropping shots from her Ecuador wedding to Juan David Borrero, a director of international markets at Snapchat.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing in the lace wedding gown with sheer sleeves, a floral pattern and cathedral train in the pictures she posted on Instagram.

The photos show everything from behind-the-scenes as she was getting ready for her big day, inside the gorgeous church and photos from after the couple tied the knot in Quito.

Check them all out!

To say she made the perfect bride would be a serious understatement.

Tookes captioned one of her posts, “Still can’t believe I’m living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero 9.4.21. I’m officially Mrs. Borrero.”

In another, she thanked the dress designer for her amazing wedding gown. “@zuhairmuradofficial thank you for making my classic, timeless & beautiful wedding dress come true,” Jasmine wrote.

“It is a piece of art!!” she added. “Any of you figure out who my inspiration was? I want to display it like this forever in my house!” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

In 2020, the lingerie model made headlines when she shared the happy news Borrero and her were engaged and how it came as a surprise during a trip to Utah.

In the desert, she said she found two chairs and a table complete with a bottle of champagne and goodies where they sat for a while and enjoyed each other’s company.

“Shortly after that, he escorted me to a lookout above where we were sitting and on the ground was a bunch of rocks which spelled out WYMM?” the supermodel told Vogue at the time. “At first glance, I didn’t know what this meant, but it immediately dawned on me that it meant ‘Will you marry me?'”

“As I was processing this, I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below,” she added. “This is how the ring was delivered to him. As the drone approached, he reached into the pouch pulled out the box and went on one knee.”

Congratulations!