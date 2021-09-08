Joel Klatt Hits Back After Being Falsely Accused Of Being A ‘Jerk’ For Not Properly Wearing A Mask On A Plane

Fox Sports star Joel Klatt dropped the hammer on a false accusation floating around Twitter.

Twitter user @Nateer07 tweeted Thursday that Klatt was on his Delta flight to Columbus and seemed “like a jerk” for not properly wearing a mask. There was just one major problem. Klatt was never on a Delta flight bound for Columbus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Klatt hit back with, “That’s weird…Nathan, did you know that I have never flown a Delta flight to Columbus?? I fly on @United and won’t be heading to CBus until tomorrow…However, you seem like a great guy!”

That’s weird…Nathan, did you know that I have never flown a Delta flight to Columbus?? I fly on @United and won’t be heading to CBus until tomorrow…However, you seem like a great guy! https://t.co/wH5mtqTuiy — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 8, 2021

That was perfectly played by Klatt. He didn’t get super angry or aggressive. He just started spitting facts back at Nathan!

Nathan dropped a false allegation. So, Klatt dropped the hammer in return.

Furthermore, if you’re going to attempt to publicly shame someone about improperly wearing a mask, which most people don’t care about, you better make damn sure your info is correct.

I watch a lot of Fox Sports. Joel Klatt is a big guy and he’s very recognizable. How the hell do you get an allegation like this wrong?

It’s not like he’s a run of the mill kind of guy. He’s one of the most famous football pundits in the world. If you don’t know who Klatt is, then keep the tweet in your drafts.

Hats off to Klatt for setting this guy straight.