Mom Defends 14-Year-Old Daughter Who Flipped Off Anti-Mask Protesters

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who flipped off anti-mask protestors defended her daughter Wednesday on CNN.

“What else was she supposed to do in that moment?” said Meagan Downey in a CNN segment. “She was pretty fed up. This was not a situation where she could engage in constructive dialogue. She’s forced to ride the bus everyday to school and see these people and she was done and she expressed herself. So I’m proud of my daughter and I’m fine with that.” (RELATED: ‘Disney’ Channel Star Talks About Leaving California For ‘Freedom’ In Viral Anti-Mask Speech)

Mother of 14-year-old who flipped off anti-mask protesters outside her school says she’s proud of her daughter. “You know, what else was she supposed to do?” pic.twitter.com/7Yc1jfGOvZ — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) September 8, 2021

A group of parents stand outside Champlain Valley Union High School in Virginia every weekday morning to protest the school’s mask mandate, Seven Days reported.

Fiona Downey can be seen flipping off the anti-mask parents in a viral photo posted to Twitter.

This photo should win a pulitzer https://t.co/A95V4PAwL7 pic.twitter.com/x63VF4AqKQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 4, 2021

