Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Horror Movie ‘No One Gets Out Alive’

Netflix’s new horror movie “No One Gets Out Alive” looks terrifying.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “An immigrant in search of the American dream who, after being forced to take a room in a boarding house, finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below, but don’t watch it before trying to sleep!

As I’ve said before, horror isn’t my favorite genre, but I do enjoy digging into a great scary movie from time to time.

For example, I watched every single “Fear Street” movie on the nights they dropped on Netflix, and I loved them.

So, we know Netflix knows what it’s doing when it comes to the horror genre, and the streaming giant is now bringing fans “No One Gets Out Alive.”

Judging from the preview, it’s going to be an absolutely terrifying movie. The trailer alone gave me goosebumps and had me looking over my shoulder.

In order for a horror film to be great, it either has to take itself not seriously at all or it has to be incredibly serious. There can’t be any middle ground.

Clearly, “No One Gets Out Alive” is in the latter group.

For those of you interested, you can check it out starting September 29. It looks like it’ll be a terrifying experience!