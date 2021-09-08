Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘Last Night In Soho’

“Last Night in Soho” looks like it’s going to be a terrifying ride.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube trailer’s description, is, “An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The first trailer had me interested. The second trailer I think has me all in. Give it a watch below.

When I saw the first trailer for “Last Night in Soho,” I honestly had no idea what to expect. It looked intriguing, but definitely out of my wheelhouse.

As I often say, horror isn’t really my thing, but I can get into it. However, this film looks like it’s much more than a horror film.

It looks like it’s going to mess with our minds, and that’s something I’m always down for. I love content that messes with the brain.

“True Detective” and “Westworld” are both great for that reason.

Now, do I expect “Last Night in Soho” to live up to that insanely high standard? Of course not, but it does look damn good. For that reason alone, I think I’ll be checking it out when it drops October 22!