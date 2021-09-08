REPORT: Neymar Makes More Than $220,000 A Day On His Current Deal

Soccer star Neymar makes a stunning amount of money every day he’s alive.

The Brazilian-born star currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and BroBible broke down the incredible details of his current deal, which pays him $345 million over five years, according to El Mundo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does that shake out over time? On his current deal, Neymar makes $221,452 for every day of the deal. Per hour, he’s earning $9,227.17.

While I don’t know much about soccer, I do know a little bit about money and earning more than $220,000 every day is insane.

That’s substantially more money than the average person earns in a year, and Neymar makes it every single day he’s alive.

He’s rolling in cash. He probably has so much that he doesn’t even know what to do with it all.

Imagine waking up every single day with another couple hundred thousand dollars in your bank account. It’s mind-boggling to even think about.

Yet, for Neymar, it’s very real.

You’ll never see me hate anyone for getting their cash, and Neymar has gotten a staggering amount of it!