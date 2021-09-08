Ocasio-Cortez Confusingly Refers To ‘Women,’ ‘People Who Do Give Birth’ And ‘Any Menstruating Person’ All In Less Than Two Minutes

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to women, “people who do give birth,” and “any menstruating person” in less than two minutes as she described how Texas’ pro-life Heartbeat Act will affect women.

The New York Democrat reacted with outrage to Texas’ new law, which bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected. (RELATED: Liberal Activists Rebrand Sex Changes As ‘Gender-Affirming Medical Care’ To Bully State Officials Into Allowing The Mutilation Of Children)

“When we talk about the law that was passed in Texas, we know that anti-choice bills are not about being pro-life,” she said, “because if they were about being pro life, then the Republican Party would support, frankly, an agenda that helps guaranteed health care, that helps ensure that people who do give birth that don’t have the resources to care for a child, can have that care for a child.”

“So we know that none of this is about life,” she continued. “None of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women’s bodies and controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me, as a woman or any menstruating person in this country, cannot make decisions over their own body.”

WATCH:

Ocasio-Cortez added that “people like” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “want to have more control over a woman’s body than that woman or that person has over themselves.” (RELATED: New York Times Story On Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Budget Repeatedly Refers To Life Beginning At Conception)

“What that shares with rape culture is that sexual assault is about the abusive power and sexual assault is about asserting control over another person,” she continued. “And the ease with which these men seek to do that to other people is atrocious. It is morally reprehensible and they don’t — they cannot even begin to understand the agonizing decisions that people have to make including in cases of miscarriage, rape and incest.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 last week to deny abortion providers’ requests to block Texas’ new law. President Joe Biden said the court’s decision “insults the rule of law” and directed White House officials to launch a “whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision.”

The Justice Department announced Monday that it will “provide support from federal law enforcement” to any Texas abortion clinic facing an “attack.” (RELATED: Biden: Supreme Court Abortion Ruling ‘Insults The Rule Of Law’)

The Heartbeat Act has particularly angered abortion proponents as it allows “any person” to sue doctors, abortion clinics, or anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.” Those who sue over an abortion may be awarded $10,000 “for each abortion” the defendant performed, induced, aided, or abetted in violation of the law.

