Officials Announce They Identified Two More 9/11 Victims 20 Years Later Using DNA Technology

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) announced Tuesday that they identified two more victims of 9/11.

Dorothy Morgan and a man whose family has requested remain anonymous are the 1,646th and 1,647th victims of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center terrorist attack to be identified. These are the first new identifications of 9/11 victims since October 2019, the OCME reported.

A total of 2,753 people died during the attack in 2001 and 40% of those victims have yet to be identified, the OCME reported. (RELATED: Justice Department To Review 9/11 Documents, Decide Whether To Make Them Public)

“Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara A. Sampson, according to the OCME. “No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families.”

The ongoing DNA analysis of unidentified victims is the largest forensic investigation in the history of the U.S. The OCME’s DNA laboratory recently adopted new technology that will likely result in more identifications, the OCME reported.