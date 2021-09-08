Ohio State Is Favored By -14.5 Against Oregon This Saturday

Oddsmakers believe Ohio State is going to destroy Oregon this weekend.

As of this moment on FanDuel, the spread of the highly-anticipated non-conference matchup is -14.5 in favor of the Buckeyes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, despite the fact Oregon is ranked 12th in the AP Poll, the third-ranked Buckeyes are expected to win by two touchdowns or more in Columbus this Saturday.

If that’s not a disrespectful spread, then I don’t know what is.

As I said when I named the Ducks vs. Buckeyes the game of the week, this might be OSU’s only regular season challenge.

We have no reason to believe any team in the B1G is even close to them. Hell, oddsmakers don’t think Oregon is even close, but they still should be a challenging opponent.

The fact the Ducks are two-touchdown underdogs just goes to show you how confident oddsmakers are in OSU as a team.

Even with some first half struggles to open the season against Minnesota, C.J. Stroud and company showed all the flashes you’d expect out of an OSU team.

Once again, Ryan Day has a squad and they should be on full display Saturday in Columbus.

Will the Buckeyes cover the gigantic spread? I have no idea, but I’ll be ready to roll at noon EST this Saturday on Fox. It’s going to be a fun one!