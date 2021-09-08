Cringeworthy Video Shows Paul Pierce Being Incredibly Weird With A Waitress

An absurd video of Paul Pierce has hit the web, and it’s difficult to watch.

In a video tweeted by @AhnFireDigital, the former Boston Celtics superstar was playing poker at the Hustler Casino when things went off the rails. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He started chirping at his waitress, asked where she lived and asked her if she needed “moral or oral support.” Watch the insanely cringeworthy video below.

Paul Pierce asks a waitress does she need some moral or oral support pic.twitter.com/mBaOcdbRBL — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) September 7, 2021

If you want to see a video of how you shouldn’t behave while in a casino or dealing with a waitress anywhere, this is it.

What the hell was Paul doing? Use some manners and common sense. That’s not how you treat someone getting you drinks.

The worst part about this video is that it gets more and more cringeworthy the more you watch it. At the beginning, a few different people were laughing.

By the end of the video, it didn’t seem like anyone other than Paul was enjoying his comments. That’s generally a sign you’re making people uncomfortable and it’s time to stop.

Again, that should be common sense, but apparently it’s not!

Folks, if you ever find yourself asking a waitress where she lives and if she might need some “oral support,” back up because you’ve crossed a line.

Be better, Pierce. Be much better.