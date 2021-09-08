New FBI Footage Shows RNC, DNC Pipe Bomber Suspect From Day Before Jan. 6

The FBI’s Washington Field Office released new footage on Wednesday of the suspect believed to have left pipe bombs at the Republican (RNC) and Democratic National Committees (DNC) on Jan. 5.

The FBI has not identified the suspect and is asking members of the public to come forward with any information that they might have about the bomb threats. The FBI previously released footage of the suspect on March 9. Those videos showed the suspect, wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a backpack, stopping in front of both buildings.

The new footage, released in black-and-white, shows the suspect carrying a backpack and then sitting on a bench. The suspect sits on the bench for close to a minute before walking away.

#FBI releases new video of the pipe bomber from Jan. 5th – if you have info on this individual, please report it to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/7seL8Lv24V — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

The FBI also released a video to YouTube mapping out the suspect’s alleged movements using compiled surveillance camera footage. The simulation purports to show 44 minutes of the suspect’s movement, from 7:34-8:18 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The RNC first discovered its pipe bomb at about 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, and the DNC discovered its pipe bomb about 30 minutes later, according to the FBI. The bombs both consisted of about one foot of wiring, a timer, and powder, the Associated Press reported. The bombs were found about 90 minutes before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol, but law enforcement officials have not established a link between any rioters and the would-be bomber. (RELATED: FBI Ramps Up Reward For Information On Pipe Bombs Placed At RNC And DNC Headquarters)

The FBI initially offered $50,000 on information about the pipe bombs but has since upped that reward to $100,000, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The FBI believes that the suspect is not from the Washington, D.C., area, the Washington Field Office said in a press release. The agency added that it believes the suspect was operating out of a location near Folger Park.

“Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation. Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed. Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else,” he added.