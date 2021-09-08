Editorial

REPORT: College Football TV Ratings Are Up 19% From 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs tallks with his players during the first half of of their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College football is booming.

Week one officially wrapped up Monday night when Ole Miss beat Louisville, and the ratings blew the doors off compared to 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Michael Mulvihill, the ratings across all networks are up 19% from week one two years ago.

You can’t really compare anything to last season because teams started at different times and it wasn’t even close to resembling a regular season.

So, that explains why we’re jumping to 2019 for a comparison.

 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several major games put up gigantic numbers. Most notably, Georgia/Clemson averaged 8.86 million viewers and Notre Dame/FSU averaged 7.75 million viewers.

 

Even non-primetime games put up monster numbers. Wisconsin/Penn State and Miami/Alabama averaged more than 5.4 million viewers.

Why are the ratings up? There are probably several reasons. The biggest one is that we finally have normal football again.

In 2020, the crowds were stolen from us and the experience didn’t feel complete. Now, the stands are packed again, fans are loving it and people are tuning in.

Also, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t point out that college football TV ratings are skyrocketing at the same time the NBA is crashing down.

The NBA Finals had worse ratings in five of its six games than Clemson/Georgia did Saturday night on ABC.

College football is back and it feels damn good!