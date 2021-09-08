Editorial

REPORT: Mark Few Cited For Driving Under The Influence

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has reportedly been hit with a DUI charge.

According to TMZ, the star basketball coach was cited for a DUI Monday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho after allegedly blowing a .119 and a .120. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ also reported that the police report claims Few showed “several signs of intoxication” when the police interacted with him.

Following Few being cited, he released a statement Tuesday night and said in part, “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all.”

You can read his full statement below.

As always, Few has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if he is guilty of drunk driving, then he’s an absolute idiot.

Mark Few reportedly makes north of $3 million a year to coach the Bulldogs. He can 100% afford an Uber or a driver.

There’s no excuse for anyone to drive drunk, and there’s damn sure no excuse for someone with the money he has. Drunk driving puts everyone on the road at risk.

If you do it, then you 100% deserve whatever punishment might be headed your way.

Let’s hope Few learns his lesson if he’s guilty and doesn’t ever repeat this mistake.