REVIEW: ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Is Off To A Very Hot Start

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” has tons of potential.

The third installment of the hit FX show from Ryan Murphy follows former President Bill Clinton’s sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky and the impeachment attempt that followed. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The premiere episode dropped Tuesday night, and it 100% lived up to the hype.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Crime Story FX (@americancrimestoryfx)

While I wasn’t old enough to really remember the Monica Lewinsky scandal, I’ve learned enough about it over the years to recognize the magnitude of the situation.

It appears like the show will do a great job at capturing the scope of the fact the President was engaged in sexual interactions with an intern.

The show goes big and it goes big in the best ways possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Crime Story FX (@americancrimestoryfx)

Furthermore, “ACS: Impeachment” also dives into a lot of people connected to Clinton outside of just Lewinsky, including Paula Jones and Vince Foster. The latter committed suicide in 1993.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Crime Story FX (@americancrimestoryfx)

I will also say this about “ACS: Impeachment” after watching the premiere. It seems like Linda Tripp wasn’t a good person at all.

Again, I wasn’t enough to really remember any of this, but through one episode, the portrayal of Tripp, who passed away in 2020, is nothing short of absolutely brutal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Crime Story FX (@americancrimestoryfx)

I had very high hopes for “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” and through the premiere, they’ve been met. Now, we wait to see what we get the rest of the way!