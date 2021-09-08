Police Say Flags Honoring 13 US Service Members Who Died During Terrorist Attack ‘Intentionally Damaged’ In California

A California Police Department said Tuesday that 13 flags honoring the service members who were killed during the Kabul terrorist attack were “intentionally damaged.”

Riverside Police Department said 13 American flags and 1 Marine Corp flag were hung on the overpass to the 91 Freeway in Riverside. A passerby noticed Monday the flags “appeared to be damaged” and reported it to police.

“At this point, we don’t have any suspect description but it’s obvious the flags were intentionally damaged,” Riverside Police said in a statement. The department asked the public to come forward with any information that could help identify a suspect.

The flags were removed and turned over to local Boy Scout Troop 703 “for proper retirement.”

Pictures of the flag posted to Facebook shows nearly all of the flags tattered.

Thirteen service members and nearly 200 Afghans were killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport in August as final evacuations were being made. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Among those killed include 23-year-old Sgt. Nicole Gee, 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, and 20-year-old Jared Schmitz. (RELATED: Family Of Fallen Marine Honored With Police Escort In Wyoming Town, Video Shows)

Tributes have popped up nationwide, with several restaurants reserving 13 beers to pay tribute to the fallen. Meanwhile the Auburn Tigers set aside 13 seats for the fallen service members.