ANALYSIS: ‘Unprecedented’ Progressive Policies Decimated Seattle’s Police Force

Democrat-run Seattle has become the most glaring example of how progressive policies on law enforcement, including sweeping cuts to police budgets, have imperiled genuine reform and made communities vulnerable to spiking crime rates.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who oversees a consent decree signed by the city and the Justice Department in 2012, warned during a court hearing Aug. 10 that divisive politics are undermining court-ordered reforms and that inaction could weaken the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and leave the city more susceptible to crime, The Seattle Times reported.