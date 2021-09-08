Shane Gillis’ New Stand-Up Comedy Routine Is Absolutely Hilarious

Shane Gillis’ new stand-up routine is amazing.

After seeing a former co-worker tweet about Gillis’ new comedy bit, I fired it up on YouTube, and I couldn’t stop laughing the entire time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

During the routine filmed in Austin, Gillis covers his dad’s love of Fox News, Donald Trump and has a segment on Alabama’s football team integrating, which is hands down the best part.

You can watch the entire performance below.

For those of you who might not remember, Gillis was infamously ran off “Saturday Night Live” because of some old jokes the woke mob didn’t like.

Well, I think it’s safe to say that worked out for the best for him because he’s absolutely crushing it right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Gillis (@shanemgillis)

While I don’t know a ton about Gillis, it’s clear to me that he’s one hell of a funny guy. We need comedians who take zero prisoners, and that’s exactly what he did in his new routine.

The parts about his dad loving Fox News and Alabama’s football team being all-white during my parents’ lifetimes were laugh-out-loud funny.

That’s the kind of comedy we should be supporting, embracing and promoting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Gillis (@shanemgillis)

Props to Gillis for giving us one of the best stand-up routines I’ve seen in an incredibly long time. Dude seems like he’s going to be a superstar.