Patriots QB Mac Jones Says His Girlfriend Helps Him Prepare To Play

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is very invested in his preparation.

Jones is officially the starting quarterback in New England after the Patriots made the decision to cut Cam Newton. To make sure he’s ready, Scott does her part to make sure he’s prepared when he steps out on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

“Yeah, she actually does. She does a good job. Most of the time she just walks through [plays] in the yard. Yeah, she helps me a lot…Yeah, we do walkthroughs. I just kind of do them with her and throw into a net,” Jones said during an interview on WEEI when discussing his girlfriend helping him, according to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

Look, this is just a simple business decision. There is a ton of money riding on Jones performing well for the Patriots.

Right now, he’s guaranteed several million dollars on his rookie deal, but that number could explode if he plays well over the next few years.

Scott has every incentive in the world to make sure he goes out on the field and plays at a high level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

If that means she has to help him learn the playbook or go through walk-throughs, then that’s exactly what she’ll do.

She’d be an idiot to not do whatever it takes to make sure Jones goes out there and wins football games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

Plus, she now feels invested in the process. The more invested she is, the more effort she’ll put in. Again, this is just simple business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

So, props to Scott for making sure Jones is ready to face NFL defenses. That’s the kind of commitment we love to see.