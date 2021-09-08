Superstar Actress And John Mulaney Announce They’re Expecting A Child After Comedian Separated From Wife Weeks Ago

Comedian John Mulaney definitely got everyone’s attention when he announced he and actress Olivia Munn were not only dating, but expecting their first child together.

“She got to date me right out of [drug] recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” the 39-year-old actor joked during his appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers.” The comments were noted by Yahoo.com in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse)

“And that’s been very incredible,” he added. “And she’s [Munn is] kind of held my hand through that hell. And we’re having a baby together.”

WATCH:

“I’m gonna be a dad!” Mulaney continued. “I’m really — we’re both really, really happy.”

Host Seth Meyers then congratulated the two as he revealed he and Mulaney have known each other for a long time. Myers was involved in staging an intervention for the comedian last year that lead to Mulaney’s return to rehab for drug and alcohol abuse, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Heather Locklear ‘Needs Help’ Following Psychiatric Hold, According To Insider)

“I’m always very happy to be your friend and I’m very happy to be in your presence and this year, I was lucky to spend a lot of time with you, and it was a real roller coaster,” Meyers shared “But I’m very happy you’re on the other side of it. I am so happy for you and Olivia, this is very exciting news. I love you very much and I’m glad you’re doing well.”

The news comes months after reports surfaced the superstar comedian and his wife Anna Marie Tendler were divorcing after six years of marriage following his rehab stay. Not long after, rumors began surfacing Mulaney and Munn were seeing each other.