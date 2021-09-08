Vince Coglianese Rips Into Liberals For Celebrating Deaths Of Unvaxxed Instead Of Holding Elites Like Fauci Accountable

Radio host and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese ripped into public figures who suggest that the unvaccinated be denied treatment from COVID-19 while pandering to “people in charge.”

Coglianese appeared on the Wednesday episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he took aim at comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Howard Stern for their bits that supported depriving the vaccine-hesitant of vital medical care. (RELATED: Progressives Applaud Alabama Doctor Who Refuses To Treat Patients Unvaccinated Against COVID-19)

“They have decided that they’d rather crap on normal people and suck up to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the highest paid federal government federal employee,” Coglianese told guest host Brian Kilmeade. “They treat people really poorly for making a different decision and they suck up to the people in charge.”

Coglianese then went on to comment on the decline of comedy, recalling how shocked people were by comedian Jon Stewart who “dared to say something true out loud” when he mocked people who did not believe that COVID-19 had originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“[T]he left at large has these opinions that if you don’t follow our rules then you need to suffer the consequences, so tell me exactly why is it that people who are already reticent to follow these rules should trust you when you at every turn devalue human life?” Coglianese said.

“Why would I respond by trusting you with my health if you are so vicious about the people who disagree with you?” the radio host inquired.

During his return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, the talk-show host argued that unvaccinated Americans should not have access to beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as COVID cases rise across the country.

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” Kimmel said. “That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? ‘Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you.’ Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”