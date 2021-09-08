You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About The Different Kinds Of Football Fans

You Betcha has dropped another incredible video.

The popular entertainment channel, which you should all be watching, released “5 Types of Football Fans,” and it’s absolutely hysterical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the videos you see today, I can promise you this will be among the funniest. Give it a watch below.

Did You Betcha do it again or did You Betcha do it again? When I saw this video for the first time Tuesday night, I immediately texted it to my girlfriend and asked which one of the five I am.

In all honesty, I see shades of myself in all of them. I’m a huge homer, I love gambling, I think we need football to be more old school, I analyze the game and I’m a shade superstitious.

Lots of people chirping me Wisconsin’s season is over. Let me remind you our 1980 Olympic hockey team lost to the Soviet Union a few weeks before the Miracle on Ice. If the USA could bounce back to win a gold medal, then we’re damn sure not dead yet. Lots of football left! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

I think your average football fan could watch that video and connect with all five in some way, which is what makes it so funny.

Football fans are passionate people, and that’s why I love them. As you all know, once a college football Saturday rolls around, I’m locked in no matter what else is going on.

Does your girlfriend try to stop you from watching college football? Here’s some free advice: dump her. Life is too short to spend time with a woman who doesn’t love college football. pic.twitter.com/i6vuh3OXn4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

Props to You Betcha for dropping another fire video. It’s what we love to see!