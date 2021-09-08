Youngstown State DB Keyon Martin Says He Follows Receivers He’ll Cover On Instagram ‘So They Can See My Face’

Youngstown State defensive back Keyon Martin has an interesting strategy to prepare for opponents.

The Penguins play the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday, and Martin is apparently a fan of following the guys he’ll cover on Instagram ahead of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Matt Wenzel, Martin told the media he follows his opponents on the social media platform and likes some pictures “so they can see my face and know who I am.”

Funny response from Youngstown State DB Keyon Martin about his outlook and facing Michigan State: pic.twitter.com/cgrf8OOkVq — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) September 8, 2021

I’m not an expert, but something tells me you’re not stopping elite receivers with this strategy. In fact, I’m not sure it works at all.

You think a guy on a B1G team cares that a young man from Youngstown State followed him ahead of a game? I somehow doubt it.

This is what’s wrong with young people these days. They’re so focused on social media instead of just putting the work in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football)

You think Calvin Johnson wasted his time on Instagram when he was in the NFL? Absolutely not. He was too busy putting together a hall of fame career.

This is football we’re talking about, gentlemen. It’s not the high school prom. Social media has zero impact on performance.

Go out there and just win some damn games. After that, everything will take care of itself.