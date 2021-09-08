Zendaya Wows In Tiny Knit Crop Top And Skin-Tight Skirt Combo At ‘Dune’ Photocall

Zendaya definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a tiny crop top and skirt combo during a Wednesday photocall for her movie “Dune” in Paris.

The 25-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the extremely cropped burgundy long-sleeve knit top with a matching skin-tight knit floor-length skirt with cutouts through both. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The actress, born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, often stuns on the red carpet. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.