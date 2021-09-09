Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns On Runway In Lace, Sheer Black Jumper With Insane Plunging Neckline

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned on the runway when she stepped out in a lace sheer jumper with an insane plunging neckline during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she strutted her stuff in the gorgeous black and navy blue number with cutouts throughout the middle and a neckline down to her waist. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were posted on Splash News and shared by the outlet on Wednesday.

In another snap, the supermodel wowed in white lace bra top and pants combo at the PatBo fashion show.

Ambrosio also turned heads in a jaw-dropping one-shoulder black dress, with a cutout through the middle and a leg slit that went all the way up at the Revolve X Dundas Event during the fashion week. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, metallic gold high heels and a black clutch. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Ambrosio often wows on the runway and red carpet over the years. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.