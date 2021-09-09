REPORT: Ravens Lose Multiple Major Players To Serious Injuries In One Practice

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly lost multiple major players Thursday due to serious injuries in one practice and might be going into the season down four players.

“The #Ravens cut practice short today after two back-to-back significant knee injuries to RB Gus Edwards and CB Marcus Peters,” Fox Sports NFL tweeted. “The fear for both players is a torn ACL, per multiple reports.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Ravens cut practice short today after two back-to-back significant knee injuries to RB Gus Edwards and CB Marcus Peters. The fear for both players is a torn ACL, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/z34roDU5wV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2021

Insider for the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport, reported that the team “likely lost two more stars for the season” with Edwards and Peters feared to have torn their ACLs during practice.

WATCH:

From NFL Kickoff Early Edition: The #Ravens likely lost two more stars for the season, as RB Gus Edwards and CB Marcus Peters are feared to have torn their ACLs in practice today. pic.twitter.com/9sIH3ndqLZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

Rapoport also shared that sources told him, both players went down with “significant knee injuries” on “back to back” plays.

It was at that point Ravens coach John Harbaugh “cut practice short” and “essentially sent everyone inside.”

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the team had signed former star running back Le’Veon Bell after it lost not one but two running backs for the upcoming season due to injuries.

Having lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hall to season-ending injuries, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, per source. He soon is likely to be added to the 53-man roster when ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021

“Having lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hall to season-ending injuries, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, per source,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Le’Veon Bell Responds To Criticism Of His Work Ethic)

Ravens will be without Dobbins this season due to a torn ACL from the final preseason game and Hill due to a torn Achilles in a recent practice, NBCSports.com noted.