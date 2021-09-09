EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

Joe Rogan is thinking about suing CNN, Lindsey Graham thinks another Afghanistan invasion is coming, and Dana Perino can’t keep her co-host’s secrets.

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to a somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross trashed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett after the Court did not strike down the Texas law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected. “We have an actual handmaid on the court,” Cross said, adding, “They really must hate women in Texas and all across the country.”

Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said that the Texas abortion law was likely to hurt Republicans. “I really think they’ve gone too far, and I will not accept both sides on this. This is one party that is doing this, not both parties,” she said. “I believe a lot of Democrats will get elected over this.”

Politico reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan said new polling had delivered “a nightmare number for the White House.” Swan told NBC’s Chuck Todd, “It gives Republicans an opening to argue that things are spiraling out of control for the White House. Whether or not that’s accurate, this number tells you what you need to know at least in terms of the way that this administration … are communicating to the American people and to these persuadable independents how exactly they’re governing.”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal efforts would result in a return to boots on the ground in Afghanistan. “We’ll have to. We’ll have to. Because the threat will be so large. It will be a cauldron for radical Islamic behavior,” Graham said.

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin accused the State Department of actively trying to sabotage private efforts to ge American citizens out of Afghanistan — and then claiming credit when those efforts were successful. “We had her there for 24 hours before the State Department was even aware she was there. They didn’t show up until a few hours after — or before she got across. For them to say they facilitated, that’s a lie,” he said.

“The View” host Joy Behar compared Texas Republicans to the Taliban over the new abortion law. “Well you know, they’re worried about the Taliban and the Taliban and women,” Behar said. “Worry about the Taliban in America. Because that’s what these guys are for…really all about.”

Fox News anchor John Roberts offered an apology to Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz during a live segment — Waltz said that he and other veterans would like to see someone on the Biden administration take responsibility for the things that went wrong in Afghanistan, and Roberts chuckled “because I do not expect that will happen.”

Podcast giant Joe Rogan wondered whether he should sue CNN over the network’s coverage of his bout with COVID-19 and his decision to take the doctor-prescribed human version of ivermectin. “Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that it was a bad idea for Democrats to send Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign for embattled Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election. “Sending Kamala to help Gavin is like asking Charlie Sheen to be your sponsor at AA. This is not a good decision. She has the persuasive skills of gout. She’s able to do two things that no person could possibly do. Be invisible and unpopular. Like flatulence. She’s political flatulence,” Gutfeld said.

Jimmy Kimmel said that unvaccinated patients should not be allowed access to ICU beds. “Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. ‘Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy,” he said.

And just to round out the week, Fox News host Dana Perino accidentally blew an important announcement for “The Five” co-host Jessica Tarlov. Perino let it slip during a live segment that Tarlov, who had not announced it publicly, was pregnant. “Jessica, did you try anything new? You have something new coming,” Perino said then, and Tarlov replied, “Yeah, and now the audience knows.” After a long pause she added, “So I’m pregnant.”

Oops!