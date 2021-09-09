Trump Says ‘Biden Would Go Down’ In ‘Seconds’ If They Boxed

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that his easiest boxing fight would be against President Joe Biden who would “go down very, very quickly.”

Trump called into a press event for a boxing match between 44-year-old Vitor Belfort and 58-year-old Evander Holyfield, where he was asked to name a person against whom he would step in the ring Saturday and describe how that fight would play out.

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer — because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers, that could be a very dangerous subject,” Trump replied. “But if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden, because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.”

WATCH:

Those in attendance at the press conference burst into laughter after the former president’s comment.

“You know, he once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the bar.’ He’d be in big trouble if he ever did,” Trump continued, recalling Biden’s remarks from March 2018, when he claimed he would “beat the hell out of” Trump if the two were still in high school.

“No, I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds,” the former president added. (RELATED: Trump Says Biden Would ‘Go Down Fast And Hard, Crying All The Way’ In A Fight)

Trump and his son Don Jr. are expected to commentate the Holyfield vs. Belfort bout this Saturday.