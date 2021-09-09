‘Every Day The Clown Show Gets Worse’: Donald Trump Jr. Says Biden Destroyed America ‘In A Mere Few Months’

Donald Trump Jr. ripped into the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan and the U.S. economy Wednesday night and argued that President Joe Biden had destroyed the country “in a mere few months.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Trump Jr. argued that the administration is “not hiring competent people,” which results in poor decision-making on Afghanistan and fiscal policy. He also told host Sean Hannity that his dad, former President Donald Trump, would have handled the Afghanistan withdrawal process more efficiently than Biden. (RELATED: ‘The Country Has Never Seen Stupidity Like This’: Trump Slams Biden Administration On Afghanistan Withdrawal)

WATCH

“They are actually not hiring competent people,” Trump Jr. said of the Biden administration. “They are checking off boxes arbitrarily and putting in clowns that have no business having American lives, the American economy in the palm of their hands,” he continued. “They are destroying it all.”

“I thought it would take him years to destroy America, Sean, and he’s been able to do it in a mere few months. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump Jr. said. “Every day the clown show gets worse.”

The Afghanistan withdrawal marked the end of the 20-year war, however, due in part to the chaotic withdrawal process that left Americans stranded, approval ratings for Biden have slipped. According to an Economist/YouGov Poll released Wednesday, Biden’s approval rating hit 39%, a record low for his presidency so far. The poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults online between September 4 – 7 and has a margin of error of 2.8%.

The administration also faces high inflation numbers, slow economic growth and rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.