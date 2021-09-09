Editor Daily Rundown: Biden’s Approval Rating Drops To 39 Percent

AMERICANS SOUR ON JOE… POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Collapses — It’s The Lowest Of His Presidency
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings hit the lowest since the start of his presidency, dropping to 39%, the results of a Wednesday poll showed.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
