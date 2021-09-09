FLASHBACK: Kimmel Once Advocated For Health Care Rights For All, Now Says Unvaccinated Shouldn’t Get ICU Beds

Jimmy Kimmel once advocated for health care rights for all, but he now says those who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn’t get beds in Intensive Care Units in hospitals.

“I have a story to tell about something that happened to our family last week,” Kimmel shared in a tearful monologue about his newborn son needing open heart surgery hours after he was born during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2017, as previously reported. (RELATED: Vince Coglianese Rips Into Liberals For Celebrating Deaths Of Unvaxxed Instead Of Holding Elites Like Fauci Accountable)

“I’m sorry,” he added. “You know, I try not to get emotional, but it was a scary story. And before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending, OK? So when I’m telling this, don’t get too upset. Leave that to me. It was the longest three hours of my life.”

The talk show host then attacked former President Donald Trump for a proposal, at the time, to cut $6 billion in funding to the National Institute of Health. Kimmel explained how health care wasn’t political and said regardless of a person’s party, everyone should agree one’s income shouldn’t effect the health care they received. (RELATED: ‘Ignorant A-Hole’: Jimmy Kimmel Rails Against Caitlyn Jenner Following Hannity Interview On CA Homeless Population)

“This isn’t football, there are no teams,” he added. “We are the team, it’s the United States. Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants. We need to care of each other.”

“I saw a lot of families there, and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life,” Kimmel continued. “It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

During the late-night talk show host’s recent monologue, Kimmel said the unvaccinated shouldn’t have access to beds in the ICU and instead the beds should only go to those who have been vaccinated.

“Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” the 53-year-old talk show host said. “That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? ‘Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you.’ Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

The “horse goo” Kimmel noted had to do with reports of people taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19. CNN and others have referred to the drug as a “horse dewormer.”

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there,” the TV host shared. “People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center have seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”