Florida Will Wear Patriotic Helmets On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11

The Florida Gators will be wearing some awesome uniforms this Saturday.

The Gators released a look Thursday morning of the uniforms for the game against USF, and Florida will be wearing helmets featuring the American flag on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the incredible uniforms below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb)

As I always say, I’m a sucker for great college football uniforms. Great uniforms play a large role in why the game is so much fun.

I’m especially a fan of uniforms that honor America. Navy and Air Force will have great uniforms this weekend and the Gators will too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb)

Air Power Legacy Series no. 6️⃣ 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗜 ✈️ 🔗 https://t.co/l9GaRKKAWR pic.twitter.com/FNOI51UQFv — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 19, 2021

Saturday is going to be a very emotional day around the country, and it’s not hard to understand why. It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attack that changed our nation forever.

Football teams around the country are clearly intent on showing their love and support for our beautiful country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb)

Make sure to catch the game at 1:00 EST on ABC!