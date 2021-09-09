‘Your Freedoms Cannot Infringe On My Family’s Health’: Geraldo Defends Biden, Tells People To ‘Get The Damn Vaccine’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera defended President Joe Biden’s call for private businesses to mandate the coronavirus vaccine.

Rivera said on “The Five” that the government had an “obligation” to protect him and his family, arguing that Biden was simply trying to make sure that Americans did not have to move backward to more restrictions. (RELATED: ‘I Have The Right To Protect My Kids’: Geraldo Rivera Wants To Keep Unvaccinated Out Of Stores, Schools, Even Jobs)

WATCH:

Rivera began by noting that the coronavirus pandemic was already responsible for more deaths than the American Civil War and saying that Biden was doing what he thought he needed to do to “curb an emergency.”

“He is impatient. He’s angry. He thought he would be remembered as the president who crushed COVID and instead COVID is threatening to crush his agenda. So of course he is in every way frustrated,” Rivera said.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld interjected, saying that he believed Biden was trying to change the subject from the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. “This is the pivot,” he said.

“How could you not allow him an instance of sincerity?” Rivera pushed back. “Everything he says, you reject.”

“That’s not true,” Gutfeld objected.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is long-settled law in the United States of America that your freedoms cannot infringe on my family’s health,” Rivera exclaimed. “You don’t have the right to spread smallpox or measles or polio or whatever it is to my family. I have a right to protect my family. My government has the obligation to protect me and my family.”

Rivera pivoted to football, saying that if more people didn’t get vaccinated, the next move might be going back to having no fans allowed in stadiums.

“Geraldo, if he destroys football season, we impeach,” co-host Jesse Watters replied.

“No one is going backwards,” Jeanine Pirro added.

“We are — if we don’t listen,” Rivera pushed back. “Get the damn vaccine.”

Rivera went on to say that as long as his grandchildren could not get the vaccine, others should have to get the vaccine to keep them safe.

“You have no right to make a decision that negatively impacts my family,” he said.