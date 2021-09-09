Hunter Survives After Being Mauled By Grizzly Bear Family In Alaska

A hunter in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve was mauled by a grizzly bear Wednesday.

Jason Long was hunting alone close to the Chisana River when a mother bear and two cubs attacked him, according to a National Park Service news release.

An Eagle River hunter was reported in stable condition Wednesday after he was mauled by a grizzly sow with cubs in Wrangell-St. Elias National Parkhttps://t.co/j9h6L6jxip — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) September 9, 2021

After the attack, Long was able to activate the SOS button on his Inreach device, which signaled first responders for help, according to the news release. A number of rescue teams were involved in the mission to save Long, including the Alaska Air National Guard 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons.

Long was taken to the hospital with lacerations and puncture wounds following the attack. He is in stable condition, according to the news release. (RELATED: Wilderness Guide Dies Following Mauling By Grizzly Bear, Officials Say)

Since the attack appeared to be defensive, the National Park Service said in the news release it has no plans to track down the bears involved in the attack.

Another grizzly bear attack occurred Aug. 20 in Denali National Park after an Indiana man was hiking alone. That man was also mauled by a mother and her two cubs.