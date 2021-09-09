Biden Tells Parents How To Parent And Says Their Kids Should Get Vaccinated

President Joe Biden told parents they should get their kids vaccinated in a lengthy speech from the White House as he introduced his new plan to fight COVID-19.

“The third part of my plan, and maybe the most important, is keeping our children safe and our schools open,” the president explained in his speech Thursday. (RELATED: ‘The Choice Is Yours’: In Line With CDC’s Mask Guidance, Biden Gives Americans An Ultimatum On Vaccines)

“For, any parent, it doesn’t matter how low the risk of any illness or accident is when it comes to your child or grandchild,” he added. “Trust me, I know. So, let me speak to you directly.”

Biden explained that he hoped to “ease” parents’ “worries” as he noted it comes down to “children ages, twelve and older” who are now “eligible for a vaccine” and those kids “eleven and under who are not yet eligible.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory’)

“The safest thing for your child, twelve and older, is to get them vaccinated,” POTUS shared. “They get vaccinated for a lot of things. That’s it: get them vaccinated.”

“As with adults, almost all the serious COVID-19 cases we’re seeing among adolescents are in unvaccinated twelve to seventeen-year-olds. An age group that lags behind in vaccination rates. So parents, please get your teenager vaccinated.”

Biden went on to explain for children under the age of 12 “the best way for a parent to protect” their kid starts at home with “every parent, every teen sibling, every caregiver” around them being vaccinated.